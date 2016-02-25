Thursday's Weather: Plenty of sunshine! Breezy afternoon. Highs warm near 60

Happy Thursday, East Texas! We're tracking sunshine galore over the next several days! Look for Sunny skies on your Thursday. A weak front moving through the region today will spark off a small northerly breeze this afternoon. This will also help to keep temps near seasonal levels, despite all the sunshine. Afternoon highs should climb near 60. Tonight, an area of high pressure will move overhead late tonight, that will create clear and calm conditions. We call this perfect radiational cooling conditions in ETX. Overnight lows should drop back down into the low to mid-30s area wide. Some frosty conditions will be likely. More sunshine is expected, Friday with highs warming into the low 60s. Even nicer conditions arrive by Saturday. Look for plenty of sunshine, with just a few high clouds. Temps will soar to near 70 with a southerly breeze kicking in. We're in the low to mid-70s Sunday as that southerly breeze gets stronger, and a few more clouds return. A few showers may develop Monday, ahead of our very dynamic storm system which looks to arrive Tuesday, bringing widespread showers & storms! We'll have to watch this system very closely over the coming days! This system may be followed by a brief but stout cold airmass for the middle of next week.

Have a great Thursday!

Copyright 2016 KLTV. All rights reserved.