One arrested in connection to string of East Texas break-ins

EUNICE, LA (KLTV) - One man has been arrested in connection to break-ins at a Lindale Lowes on Jan. 10 and Atwoods in Tyler on Jan. 11.

Lindale police say that Joshua Jay Smith has been arrested in Eunice, Louisiana.

He was arrested around 11 a.m. Wednesday in Eunice and he is being held in the Eunice jail. Smith is being charged with engaging in organized criminal activity and he is being held on $100,000 bond.

Police are still searching for Christopher Chambers, John Paul Massey and Kathryn Vanover in connection with the break-ins.

