Wednesday's Weather: Mostly sunny skies. Windy & cooler. Highs in the upper 50s

Happy Wednesday, ETX! Our Wednesday forecast calls for plenty of sunshine returning to the region, but gusty nw winds 15-20 mph and gusts over 25 will lead to a few issues today. A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect thru this afternoon. Tonight, the winds should calm with clear skies. I think we drop down into the 30s. Thursday thru the rest of the week, will include sunshine and temps holding near 60 for highs and lows in the 30s. The weekend will feature temps warming back into the 60s to near 70 with sunshine. Rain chances may return late Sunday into Monday with another front. A stronger system looks to arrive next Tuesday!

Have a great Hump Day!

Copyright 2016 KLTV. All rights reserved.