Tuesday's Weather: Heavy rain & wind likely. Wind advisory in effect area wide. Highs in the lower 50s. Falling into the upper 40s

Happy Tuesday, ETX! We're tracking heavy rainfall moving into the region today. Look for periods of moderate to heavy rain throughout your Tuesday. We may see a brief break early this afternoon before another wave moves in later this afternoon and evening. We could see an addiditonal 1-3 inches of rainfall across the area today. The winds will begin to really ramp up this afternoon and evening. We have a wind advisory in effect areawide for later today and tonight. WInds could gusts over 35mph at times, which could lead to some trees or powerlines coming down with the wet grounds. Things improve rapidly for your Wednesday thru the rest of the week, with sunshine and temps holding near 60 for highs and lows in the 30s. The weekend will feature temps warming back into the 60s to near 70 with sunshine. Rain chances may return late Sunday into Monday with another front.

Have a great Tuesday!

