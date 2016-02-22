Name:Mario Rosas

Alias:Morales

Height:5'9''

Weight:150

Wanted For:Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child

Police in Jacksonville need your help to find Mario Rosas, AKA Mario Morales, because he's wanted for continuous sexual abuse of a child.

That charge normally refers to more than one instance of abuse happened over a period of time.

It's a first-degree felony charge, and police desperately want to track him down.

If seen, contact:

Jacksonville Police Department

903-586-2546