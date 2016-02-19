Friday's Weather: A mix of clouds & sunshine. Breezy & Warm. Highs in the mid to upper 70s

Happy Friday, East Texas! Your Friday will feature extra clouds giving way to a few glances of sunshine by afternoon. Highs will warm into the mid to upper 70s with a nice south breeze. Saturday, look for more clouds than sun but we will stay dry with highs in the mid 70s. Clouds begin to thicken up on Sunday as our next weather maker approaches the area. This will lead to increasing chances for rain and storms late Sunday evening into Monday.

Monday is looking like it could feature some good rainfall across the area. Behind Monday's front, temps do look to cool down back towards or below normal for next week with highs in the mid 50s and lows back into the 30s.

Have a great Friday & Weekend!

Copyright 2016 KLTV. All rights reserved.