Thursday's Weather: Sunny, very warm & windy! Highs in the upper 70s!

Happy Thursday, East Texas! Your Thursday forecast will feature plenty of sunshine but the big story will be the winds picking up out of the southwest 15-30 mph and gusting 30-40 mph. The strong winds, along with the dry vegetation and low humidity will lead to an enhance fire danger across the region. I would highly discourage any outside burning on Thursday and Friday. The temps will stay fairly warm with highs in the upper 70s both Thursday & Friday.

A few extra clouds will return on Friday and Saturday, but we will stay dry with highs in the mid 70s. Clouds begin to thicken up on Sunday as our next weather maker approaches the area. This will lead to increasing chances for rain and storms late Sunday evening into Monday.

Monday is looking like it could feature some good rainfall across the area. Behind Monday's front, temps do look to cool down back towards or below normal for next week with highs in the mid 50s and lows back into the 30s.

Have a great Thursday!

