Gladewater homeowner ties up burglary suspect, holds him at gunpoint

A Gladewater homeowner tied up a burglary suspect with belts and held him at gunpoint until officers arrived.

About 5:16 p.m. Sunday, the Gregg County Sheriff's Office Patrol Division was called to a residence on Rosie Wady Road in Gladewater in reference to a burglary.

When deputies arrived, they spoke with the homeowner who told them he was at home when he heard the back door open. When nobody came out of the back room, he walked into the bedroom and found a man, later identified as Tyler Wayne Craig, of Gladewater, dumping out a drawer and looking through his personal items.

The homeowner said he retrieved his gun from a dresser drawer and ordered Craig to get on the ground. He then used belts to tie Craig's hands behind his back and yelled for a neighbor to call the police. The homeowner continued to hold Craig at gunpoint until police arrived.

Craig was booked into the Gregg County Jail on a charge of burglary of a habitation. His bond is set at $20,000.

