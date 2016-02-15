Monday's Weather: Scattered showers & storms. Clearing late. Highs in the upper 60s

Happy Monday, ETX! We're tracking showers & storms for the first half of your Monday. Scattered showers and storms will continue to work towards the south across the region as a weak system moves through. Look for the rain chances to fade as we move through the morning, with clearing skies by late this afternoon. Highs will mostly hold into the upper 60s. Tonight, clearing skies and cool temps. We drop back down into the mid 40s. Sunshine and warm weather for the rest of the upcoming work week. Highs Wednesday will be in the low to mid 70s. Look for breezy and very warm conditions by late week with highs climbing into the upper 70s with plenty of sunshine. Clouds will be on the increase this weekend with highs in the 70s. Our next front will arrive Sunday night into Monday bringing another chance for scattered showers and storms followed by some cooler weather into next week.

Have a great week!

