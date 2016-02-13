YellowJackets softball splits with Cru

LONGVIEW - LeTourneau Athletics Release

The LeTourneau University softball team split a doubleheader with host Mary Hardin-Baylor, winning game one - 8-3 and losing game two – 11-2 in five innings.

The YellowJackets (3-3) overcame an early 1-0 deficit to score eight unanswered runs including five in the fifth inning en route to the 8-3 win. Senior Megan Hill went 3-for-4 with three RBI to lead a 10-hit attack for the YellowJackets and senior reliever Kayla Cosby went the final six innings, allowing six hits and striking out six to raise her record to 2-0.

The Cru (1-3) scored an unearned run in the first inning for an early 1-0 lead.

LeTourneau tied it in the third inning when freshman Kennedi Dillow brought in a sophomore Bailey Woodard on a line out. Then, the YellowJackets took their first lead of the doubleheader when junior Whitney Judd hit a triple to score Woodard in the fifth inning for a 2-1 lead. Hill drove in Judd with a RBI single; then, later in the inning ASC Co-Hitter of the Week Rachel Gauspohl hit her second home run of the season – a three-run blast that put LETU ahead 6-1. Hill drove in two more in the sixth inning to stretch the lead to 8-1 before the Cru plated a run each in the sixth and seventh to close out the contest.

In the nightcap, Mary Hardin-Baylor had 10 hits and took advantage of five errors by LETU. Lead Brown had three hits and Karley Free and Bailey Bohlken each had two in the win. Free drove in four and was one of three Cru, who scored twice in the win. The YellowJackets were limited to just four hits in the loss.

LETU took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on a Gauspohl RBI single. Mary Hardin-Baylor answered with four runs in its half of the first for a 4-1 lead.

A RBI single by sophomore Kelsie Benson in the third cut the deficit to two, 4-2 before a seven-run fifth inning by UMHB ended the contest. In the inning, the Cru capitalized on three errors by LETU and a two-run home run by Kourtney Cummings to start the inning.

The two teams will wrap up the weekend series with another doubleheader on Saturday, Feb. 13 at 1 p.m.