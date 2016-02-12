TAYLORMADE WEEKEND: February 13th, 2015

It's Valentine's Day weekend! Do you have plans with someone to love? If not, here are some options in East Texas today.

Rock and roll. The 2nd annual "Rock'n Valentine's Festival is tonight at the Oil Palace in Tyler. It's Bret Michaels, Warrant, and Lita Ford. If your idea of a love song is an 80's power ballad, then this is for you and your sweetheart. Tickets are available at the door, and start at $35.00. The doors open at 6 p.m, and the show starts at 8 p.m.

"Marriage Can be Hazardous to your Health" is a comedy that opens this weekend at the Henderson County Performing Arts Center in Athens. It starts at 7:30 p.m., tickets are $17.00, and you should expect about PG-13 content. It's all about a man who cheats on his new girlfriend, with his ex-wife. There's a good chance that you'll laugh a lot at this one.

"The Newlywed Game" was a very popular TV game show back in the day, where couples were tested on how well they know each other. Tonight, at the Liberty Theater in Tyler, there will be a live version of the show. Four couples will be chosen directly from the audience to participate, and the theater says it's not for the easily shocked or offended. But the winning couple will get a prize. The show is tonight at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15.00, and you can buy them online, or at the door. Have fun, and if you get picked, good luck!

Those are just a few options for you and your significant other to enjoy!

