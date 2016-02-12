Suspects in police shootout, arson among those indicted in Gregg - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Suspects in police shootout, arson among those indicted in Gregg County

By Ashley M. Slayton, Digital Content Manager
GREGG COUNTY, TX (KLTV) -

A man who shot at Longview officers is among dozens of people who were indicted this week in Gregg County.

Nathan David Lanicek, 35, was indicted this week in the 188th District Court of Gregg County on a charge of aggravated assault on a public servant.

Lanicek was the lone gunman in a shootout with police after he allegedly broke into Academy Sporting Goods in Longview. He was injured in the crossfire and climbed onto the roof of Bestbuy, where he called 911.

He was later transported to Longview Regional Medical Center.

Others indicted in the 188th District Court include:

  • Steven William Shelton-Groves, 22, of Longview, possession of a prohibited weapon; theft of property
  • Louis Armstrong, 63, of Longview, assault family violence
  • Norman Kashun Williams, 33, of Marshall, evading arrest with a previous conviction
  • Kendrick Dondray Vatin, 41, of Longview, theft habitual
  • Charles Patrick McClain, 52, of Longview, driving while intoxicated, third offense or more
  • Rodney Paul Clark, 29, of Diana, driving while intoxicated, third offense or more
  • Gabriel Angelos Pappas, 30, of Longview, driving while intoxicated, third offense or more
  • Kimberly Gae Cole, 47, of Marshall, driving while intoxicated, third offense or more
  • Jamial Jontae Harris, 27, of Longview, forgery
  • Neil Minnicks, 37, of Kilgore, sexual assault of a child/indecency with a child
  • Charles Edward Parker IV, 33, of Longview, forgery
  • Raymond Joseph Cook, 37, of Longview, forgery against an elderly individual
  • Shelby Jack Brown, 37, of Longview, burglary of a habitation
  • Preston Wade Graham, 17, of Gladewater, evading arrest or detention with vehicle
  • Georgelee Tycslarear Holt, 28, of Overton, possession of a controlled substance
  • Carl Everett Jones Jr., 24, of Tyler, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
  • Jared Daniel Waldon, 36, of Longview, evading arrest or detention with vehicle
  • Monica Ynetta Lewis, 35, of Longview, possession of a controlled substance
  • Howard Dewayne Black, 31, of Kilgore, possession of a controlled substance
  • Benjamin Ross Hunt, 32, of Longview, possession of a controlled substance
  • Charshon Rollins, 41, of Winona, delivery of a controlled substance
  • Gayland Dewayne Brown, 35, of Henderson, burglary of a building; evading arrest with a vehicle
  • Darrius Cornell Williams, 31, of Longview, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
  • Keithen Ray Addison, 41, of Longview, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon; possession of a controlled substance
  • Claudia Michelle Gill, 34, of Longview, possession of a controlled substance
  • William Terrance Wells, 40, of Longview, possession of a controlled substance
  • Jacoda Young, 24, of Longview, arson
  • Nathan David Lanicek, 35, of Longview, aggravated assault on a public servant

