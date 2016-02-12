Suspects in police shootout, arson among those indicted in Gregg County

A man who shot at Longview officers is among dozens of people who were indicted this week in Gregg County.

Nathan David Lanicek, 35, was indicted this week in the 188th District Court of Gregg County on a charge of aggravated assault on a public servant.

Lanicek was the lone gunman in a shootout with police after he allegedly broke into Academy Sporting Goods in Longview. He was injured in the crossfire and climbed onto the roof of Bestbuy, where he called 911.

He was later transported to Longview Regional Medical Center.

Others indicted in the 188th District Court include:

Steven William Shelton-Groves, 22, of Longview, possession of a prohibited weapon; theft of property

Louis Armstrong, 63, of Longview, assault family violence

Norman Kashun Williams, 33, of Marshall, evading arrest with a previous conviction

Kendrick Dondray Vatin, 41, of Longview, theft habitual

Charles Patrick McClain, 52, of Longview, driving while intoxicated, third offense or more

Rodney Paul Clark, 29, of Diana, driving while intoxicated, third offense or more

Gabriel Angelos Pappas, 30, of Longview, driving while intoxicated, third offense or more

Kimberly Gae Cole, 47, of Marshall, driving while intoxicated, third offense or more

Jamial Jontae Harris, 27, of Longview, forgery

Neil Minnicks, 37, of Kilgore, sexual assault of a child/indecency with a child

Charles Edward Parker IV, 33, of Longview, forgery

Raymond Joseph Cook, 37, of Longview, forgery against an elderly individual

Shelby Jack Brown, 37, of Longview, burglary of a habitation

Preston Wade Graham, 17, of Gladewater, evading arrest or detention with vehicle

Georgelee Tycslarear Holt, 28, of Overton, possession of a controlled substance

Carl Everett Jones Jr., 24, of Tyler, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle

Jared Daniel Waldon, 36, of Longview, evading arrest or detention with vehicle

Monica Ynetta Lewis, 35, of Longview, possession of a controlled substance

Howard Dewayne Black, 31, of Kilgore, possession of a controlled substance

Benjamin Ross Hunt, 32, of Longview, possession of a controlled substance

Charshon Rollins, 41, of Winona, delivery of a controlled substance

Gayland Dewayne Brown, 35, of Henderson, burglary of a building; evading arrest with a vehicle

Darrius Cornell Williams, 31, of Longview, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Keithen Ray Addison, 41, of Longview, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon; possession of a controlled substance

Claudia Michelle Gill, 34, of Longview, possession of a controlled substance

William Terrance Wells, 40, of Longview, possession of a controlled substance

Jacoda Young, 24, of Longview, arson

