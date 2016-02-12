Friday's Weather: Sunny skies. Warm. Highs near 70!

T.G.I.F, East Texas! We're looking at plenty of sunshine for Friday with temps slowly warming into the upper 60s to near 70. Cooler this weekend with increasing clouds. Highs fall back into the 50s Saturday, and 60s Sunday. Our next weather maker looks to arrive by the start of next week bringing increasing rain chances for Monday. Temps behind this system look to remain mild into next week.

Have a great Friday!

