Thursday's Weather: Sunny skies. Breezy & warmer. Highs in the mid 70s!

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) -

Happy Thursday, East Texas! We're looking at plenty of sunshine and even warmer conditions. highs climb into the 70s today. A weak and dry front arrives later this evening, dropping our temps slightly.  More sunshine arrives for  Friday with temps slowly warming into the upper 60s to near 70. Cooler this weekend with increasing clouds. Highs fall back into the  50s Saturday, and 60s Sunday. Our next weather maker looks to arrive by the start of next week bringing increasing rain chances.  Temps behind this system look to remain mild into next week. 

Have a great Thursday! 

