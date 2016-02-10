Wednesday's Weather: Sunny skies. Warmer. Highs in the 60s

Happy Wednesday, East Texas! We're looking at plenty of sunshine and warmer conditions. Highs climb into the 60s today. More sunshine arrives for late week with temps slowly warming into the upper 60s & 70s by Thursday and Friday. Cooler this weekend with increasing clouds. Highs fall back into the 50s. Our next weather maker could arrive by the start of next week bringing increasing rain chances.

Have a Hump Day!

