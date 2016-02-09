Tuesday's Weather: Sunny skies. Another windy day. Lake Wind Advisory in effect thru 4pm. Highs in the upper 50s

Happy Tuesday, East Texas! We're looking at plenty of sunshine and windy conditions. Lake Wind Advisories are in effect thru 4pm for northeastern sections of the region! Look for highs to warm only into the upper 50s. Tonight look for clear skies and cold conditions. Overnight lows will drop back into the 30s. Sunshine sticks around for mid to late week with temps slowly warming into the low to upper 60s by Thursday and Friday. Cooler this weekend with increasing clouds. Highs fall back into the low to mid 50s. Our next weather maker could arrive by the start of next week.

Have a great week!

