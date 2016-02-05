Two suspects in On The Border shooting transferred to Smith County Jail

Two suspects in a shooting at a Tyler restaurant have been transferred to a Smith County Jail.

Amanda Ball, 25, Kallin Wilson, 18, and Juan Delgado, 20, all of Kilgore, are suspected in a January shooting at On the Border Mexican Grill & Cantina that injured one man.

On Thursday, Willson and Delgado were both transferred to Smith County Jail.

The trio was originally booked into Gregg County Jail in January after police were alerted by a concerned resident who noticed their car driving erratically and followed it to Kilgore. They are each charged with aggravated robbery.



The victim in the shooting, Roderick Russell, 39 of Tyler, was treated at East Texas Medical Center and released.

Russell said he was dining at the restaurant when he heard his truck alarm go off. He went outside and found people trying to break into his truck. The suspects drove out of the parking lot, nearly hitting him, and began firing back into the parking lot.

READ MORE: Man shot at On the Border says he's 'thankful to still be here'

He said he took cover behind an On The border van when he realized he had been shot.

Tyler investigators said Ball, Wilson and Delgado are suspected in six auto burglaries and the aggravated robbery that occurred at the restaurant. The auto burglaries occurred at Broadway Square Mall, BJ’S restaurant, China King restaurant, Macy’s, and On the Border.

Copyright 2016 KLTV. All rights reserved.