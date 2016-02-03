More identities released for those involved with multi-state theft ring

New details have emerged regarding the identities of those involved in an organized theft ring that's been burglarizing businesses in East Texas and several other states.



On top of break-ins in Lindale on January 10th, 2016 and Sulphur Springs on November 23, 2015, police now say the same group hit Atwoods Ranch and Home in Tyler on January 11, 2016.

"It started with Sulphur Springs PD and the special ranger with the cattleman's association jumping on our Facebook post," says Chad Mcelyea with the Lindale Police Department.



That’s how it all started, and in a Wednesday meeting, law enforcement from 20 different agencies both in and out of state discussed thefts in their areas, tied to a multi-state theft ring.



"That's what's allowing the pieces to be put together and that's what it's gonna take this common network and working together among agencies is eventually going to get these guys caught," says Mcelyea.



Police can now connect suspects from this failed Lindale burglary on January 10 and these newly released pictures from a January 11 Tyler break in at Atwoods Ranch and Home.



"We've actually been able to obtain evidence that clearly links them in this, so at this time the cases are being combined," says Mcelyea.



The five suspects from the Lindale and Tyler break-ins are: Dustin Kyle Garcia, John Paul Massey, Kathryn Vanover, Joshua Jay Smith and Christopher Chambers. Police say two of them, Justin Garcia and Christopher Chambers, are also directly connected to these ATV thefts on November 23 in Sulphur Springs.



Bo Fox with the Sulphur Springs Police Department says it's interesting to see how this case has morphed from ATV thefts to so much more.



"It didn't take us long to realize it was more than Sulphur Springs as often these cases are, however we had no idea at that time that it would've ballooned in to what it is now," says Fox.



Police say they're now learning that those involved in this theft ring, are also shedding light on much older cases.



"We're starting to see the link between what's occurring right now so it's starting to reach not only in distance, but it's starting to reach back in time as well," says Mcelyea.

Police say as many as 20 individuals and possibly more could be connected to this theft ring. Lindale police are working on warrants for the suspects in the Lowe's burglary. They're going to be charged with engaging in organized criminal activity which is a third degree felony.

