Robbie is looking for the Gift of Love

Robbie and me laughed as we enjoyed a sunny afternoon on the swings at Brookshire's Wildlife Museum and Park.

"Even though he is autistic he is very friendly, outgoing and socializes very well," Foster Mom Sylvia Sirmans said.>

Robbie is often found swinging, or spinning anything he can get to move. Robbie loves all things that move.

"He loves to play outside, he's very gentle with animals and he likes music," Sirmans said.

Robbie loves bubbles and music toys. This 7-year-old also enjoys Mickey Mouse Club House.

His favorite foods are going to be anything from McDonalds" Sirmans said.

Robbie communicates with body language and is receiving speech and occupational therapy three times a week. He is in the first grade in a special education self-contained classroom, and has made excellent progress in all areas.

"Robbie loves to be outside. He likes to go places. He gets over stimulated at times but the does like to be active and going a lot. And he does like other children to play with," Sirmans said

Robbie would do best in a family that has experience with special needs children and would thrive in a home with older children and animals. More importantly, Robbie needs to find a forever family to show him the Gift of Love.

