National Signing Day: ETX high school athletes announce commitments

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) -
It's National Signing Day and hundreds of student athletes are announcing where they'll take their talents next fall.
Wednesday announcements:
- Alto: Kennan Johnson, Tulsa
- Athens: Travon Fuller, Texas A&M University
- Brownsboro: Nick Jones, Stephen F. Austin State University
- Brownsboro: Tamrick Pace, Stephen F. Austin State University
- Carlisle: Dalton Sanders, Southern Nazarene University (Bethany, Oklahoma)
- Carthage: Jarrod McLin, University of Texas at San Antonio
- Chapel Hill: Brysien Cross, Northeastern State University-Oklahoma
- Chapel Hill: Eric O’Quinn, Tyler Junior College
- Chapel Hill: Andrew Dawson,Henderson State University
- Chapel Hill: Austyn Fendrick, Northwestern State University
- Chapel Hill: Jeremy West, Northwestern State University
- Chapel Hill: Kenyotta Henderson, De Anza College
- Corrigan (Camden): La'Darrius Hamilton, University of North Texas
- Cushing: Brandon Matlock, Southern Assemblies of God University
- Daingerfield: Denzel Mims, Baylor University
- Frankston: Kendrick Rogers, Texas A&M University
- Gilmer: Demarco Boyd, University of Texas
- Jacksonville: Cash Cleaver, Stephen F. Austin State University
- Jasper: Cody Mitchell, University of Louisiana- Lafayette
- Lindale: Kendrick Price, Northwestern State University
- Longview: Braylyn Athony, Kilgore College
- Longview: Bryson Davis, Henderson State University
- Longview: Zachary Gipson, East Texas Baptist University
- Longview: Keenan Madden, Midwestern State University
- Longview: Landon Peeler, Kilgore College
- Longview: Kybrian Sheridan, Texas A&M- Commerce
- Longview: Jordan Wyatt, Kilgore College
- Lufkin: Jaylen Dawn, Tarleton State University
- Lufkin: Karl Chatman, Southeastern Oklahoma
- Lukin: Jerrod Johnson, Tyler Junior College
- Lufkin: Jacory Miller, Northeastern State University
- Lufkin: Bronson "Boom" Massie, Kansas State
- Lufkin: La'Vonte White, Northeastern State University
- Lufkin: Eric Smallwood, Southern Arkansas University
- Lufkin: Terry Mark, University of Houston
- Lufkin: Demontrai Lewis, Transfers from Kilgore College to Lamar University
- Marshall: Brandon Jernigan, Southern Assemblies of God University
- Mineola: Austin Anderson, Texas A&M University
- Mineola: Riley Anderson, Texas A&M University
- Nacogdoches: Brandon Jones, University of Texas
- Nacogdoches: Alex Gregory, Stephen F. Austin State University
- Nacogdoches: Kamron Yarborough, Tarleton State University
- Nacogdoches: Corey Lane, Trinity Valley Community College
- Newton: Gabe Foster, McNeese State University
- Newton: Tanner Holmes, University of Louisiana- Lafayette
- Tyler (John Tyler): Braylon Jones, University of Houston
- Tyler (John Tyler): Terry Ausborne, Transfers from Trinity Valley Community College to University of Louisiana- Monroe
- Tyler (Robert E. Lee): Zach Hall, Stephen F. Austin State University
- Van: Aphonso Thomas, Southern Methodist University
- Whitehouse: Trent Williams, Henderson State University
