National Signing Day: ETX high school athletes announce commitments

It's National Signing Day! See where East Texas athletes are committing to play.

It's National Signing Day and hundreds of student athletes are announcing where they'll take their talents next fall.

Wednesday announcements:

Alto: Kennan Johnson, Tulsa

Athens: Travon Fuller, Texas A&M University

Brownsboro: Nick Jones, Stephen F. Austin State University

Brownsboro: Tamrick Pace, Stephen F. Austin State University

Carlisle: Dalton Sanders, Southern Nazarene University (Bethany, Oklahoma)

Carthage: Jarrod McLin, University of Texas at San Antonio

Chapel Hill: Brysien Cross, Northeastern State University-Oklahoma

Chapel Hill: Eric O’Quinn, Tyler Junior College

Chapel Hill: Andrew Dawson,Henderson State University

Chapel Hill: Austyn Fendrick, Northwestern State University

Chapel Hill: Jeremy West, Northwestern State University

Chapel Hill: Kenyotta Henderson, De Anza College

Corrigan (Camden): La'Darrius Hamilton, University of North Texas

Cushing: Brandon Matlock, Southern Assemblies of God University

Daingerfield: Denzel Mims, Baylor University

Frankston: Kendrick Rogers, Texas A&M University

Gilmer: Demarco Boyd, University of Texas

Jacksonville: Cash Cleaver, Stephen F. Austin State University

Jasper: Cody Mitchell, University of Louisiana- Lafayette

Lindale: Kendrick Price, Northwestern State University

Longview: Braylyn Athony, Kilgore College

Longview: Bryson Davis, Henderson State University

Longview: Zachary Gipson, East Texas Baptist University

Longview: Keenan Madden, Midwestern State University

Longview: Landon Peeler, Kilgore College

Longview: Kybrian Sheridan, Texas A&M- Commerce

Longview: Jordan Wyatt, Kilgore College

Lufkin: Jaylen Dawn, Tarleton State University

Lufkin: Karl Chatman, Southeastern Oklahoma

Lukin: Jerrod Johnson, Tyler Junior College

Lufkin: Jacory Miller, Northeastern State University

Lufkin: Bronson "Boom" Massie, Kansas State

Lufkin: La'Vonte White, Northeastern State University

Lufkin: Eric Smallwood, Southern Arkansas University

Lufkin: Terry Mark, University of Houston

Lufkin: Demontrai Lewis, Transfers from Kilgore College to Lamar University

Marshall: Brandon Jernigan, Southern Assemblies of God University

Mineola: Austin Anderson, Texas A&M University

Mineola: Riley Anderson, Texas A&M University

Nacogdoches: Brandon Jones, University of Texas

Nacogdoches: Alex Gregory, Stephen F. Austin State University

Nacogdoches: Kamron Yarborough, Tarleton State University

Nacogdoches: Corey Lane, Trinity Valley Community College

Newton: Gabe Foster, McNeese State University

Newton: Tanner Holmes, University of Louisiana- Lafayette

Tyler (John Tyler): Braylon Jones, University of Houston

Tyler (John Tyler): Terry Ausborne, Transfers from Trinity Valley Community College to University of Louisiana- Monroe

Tyler (Robert E. Lee): Zach Hall, Stephen F. Austin State University

Van: Aphonso Thomas, Southern Methodist University

Whitehouse: Trent Williams, Henderson State University

