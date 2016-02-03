Wednesday's Weather: Sunny & mild. Highs in the low to mid 50s

Happy Wednesday, ETX! Cooler conditions have arrived across the region. Sunny skies. Highs warm into the lower to middle 50s. We stay cool and dry through late week with mostly sunny skies.

This weekend an upper level low will move over ETX, but models still not quite sure on exactly how much moisture will be available for this disturbance. Right now, I'd expect plenty of clouds Saturday and temps staying on the cool side. Scattered showers do look possible, especially during the first half of the day.

A stronger front arrives Monday, mainly precip free...but our temps do drop once again well below normal.

Have a Hump Day!

