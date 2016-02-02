Tuesday's Weather: Clearing skies. Still warm. Highs in the mid to upper 60s!

Happy Tuesday, ETX! We're looking at clearing skies today. Still warm on this Tuesday. Highs will warm into the 60s. Much colder air makes it's way into the area by Tuesday night. Look for overnight lows to return to the mid and upper 30s and highs by Wednesday only in the upper 40s to lower 50s with sunshine. We still cool and dry through late week with mostly sunny skies. This weekend an upper level low will move over ETX, but models still not quite sure on exactly how much moisture will be available for this disturbance. Right now, I'd expect plenty of clouds Saturday night into Sunday and temps staying on the cool side.

Have a great week!

