Monday's Weather: Increasing clouds. Warm & breezy. Highs in the mid 70s!

Happy Monday, ETX! We're looking at another warm & breezy day across the region. Look for daytime highs to climb into the mid 70s. Some of us will have to deal with morning fog issues so give yourself plenty of extra time, especially across Deep East Texas! Otherwise, look for increasing clouds during the day. A cold front will approach the area overnight, giving us a slight chance for a few isolated storms to develop around the midnight hour. Right now, most data is indicating the storms don't really fire and get going until they are well to our east. Otherwise still warm on Tuesday with clearing skies. Highs will warm into the 60s. Much colder air makes it's way into the area by Tuesday night. Look for overnight lows to return to the mid 30s and highs by Wednesday only in the upper 40s to lower 50s with sunshine. We still cool and dry through late week with mostly sunny skies. This weekend an upper level low will move over ETX, but models diverge on exactly how much moisture will be available for this disturbance. Right now, I'd expect plenty of clouds and temps staying on the cool side.

Have a great week!

Copyright 2016 KLTV. All rights reserved.