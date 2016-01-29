Friday's Weather: Sunny skies. Breezy & Warm. Highs near 70!

T.G.I.F. East Texas! We're looking plenty of sunshine & cobalt blue skies today. We will be breezy and warm this afternoon with highs climbing near 70! We've got a fantastic weekend outlook ahead! Look for more sunshine, and just a few high clouds by Sunday & breezy. Highs surge into the 70s! Clouds will increase Monday with breezy conditions. Shower and storm chances ramp up as we head towards late Monday night into Tuesday with highs in the mid 70s Monday, only 50s Tuesday. We do look to turn colder by the middle of next week. Enjoy the warmth and sunshine until then!

Have a great Friday!

