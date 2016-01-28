Thursday's Weather: Sunny skies. Frosty start. Mild afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s

Happy Thursday, East Texas! We're looking plenty of sunshine & cobalt blue skies today. Look for frosty conditions early, warming this afternoon with highs warming into the lower 60s. The sun sticks around into Friday with temps climbing into the upper 60s. We've got a fantastic weekend outlook ahead! Look for more sunshine, and just a few high clouds by Sunday & breezy. Highs surge into the 70s! Clouds will increase Monday with breezy conditions. Shower and storm chances ramp up as we head towards late Monday night into Tuesday with highs in the mid 70s Monday, only mid 50s Tuesday. We do look to turn colder by the middle of next week. Enjoy the warmth and sunshine until then!

Have a great Thursday!

