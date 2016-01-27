New potential planet could change the way solar system is viewed

A pair of astronomers believe they have found evidence to indicate a ninth planet.



While not directly observed yet, the new planet would lie far beyond Neptune and is estimated to be five to ten times the mass of earth. Brian Kremer coordinator of TJC's planetarium, says this discovery, is substantial.



"We thought we knew of all the planets in ancient times, but then we realized that with telescopes you can see farther things that are smaller and we were able to discover Uranus,”



That discovery, in 1781 began a push into the unknown to find more planets. In 1846, Neptune was discovered.



Since then, only smaller bodies like Pluto have been found in our solar system, but the strange orbits of Pluto and other bodies near it have been used as evidence to find this potential planet.



"The six objects they were looking at the orbits, they're really elongated so they think that there's something out there that has to sort of be tugging on it with its gravity," says Kremer.



"It would really through a loop into how our solar system formed because we didn't think an object that big, could form out there," says Kremer.



The planet is much farther away from Neptune. At its closest pass to the sun its orbit is estimated to still be 40 times farther than Neptune.



While the planet hasn't been directly observed, Kremer hopes its discovery can challenge humanity once again.



"There could be kids out there or even grown people that think well maybe I could be the next person to find the next planet," says Kremer.



Astronomers are very cautious when saying a planet has been discovered and they say definitive proof will be needed. If the planet does exist, experts say it could take years before it's directly observed.

