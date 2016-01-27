Wednesday's Weather: Plenty of sunshine. Still chilly. Highs in the mid 50s

Happy Hump Day, East Texas! We're looking plenty of sunshine & cobalt blue skies today. Look for chilly conditions, with highs only warming into the mid 50s. Tonight, we're expecting another cold one. Look for overnight lows to drop down to or below freezing with clear skies and calm winds. Thursday will feature more sunshine and slightly warmer temps. We should warm into the lower 60s. The sun sticks around into Friday with temps climbing into the mid to upper 60s. We've got a fantastic weekend outlook ahead! Look for more sunshine, and just a few high clouds by Sunday. Highs surge into the 70s! Clouds will increase Monday with breezy conditions. Shower and storm chances ramp up as we head towards Tuesday with highs near 60. We do look to turn colder by the middle of next week. Enjoy the warmth and sunshine until then!

Have a great Wednesday!

