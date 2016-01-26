Liberty Hall holding 'Sound of Music' sing-a-long

Get your vocal chords ready Liberty Hall is holding a 'Sound of Music' sing-a-long.

The event is set for 10 a.m. Saturday at Liberty Hall in downtown Tyler. The theater released a description of the classic movie:



"In 1930's Austria, a young woman named Maria is failing miserably in her attempt to become a nun. When Navy Captain Georg Von Trapp writes the convent asking for a governess that can handle his seven mischievous children, Maria is given the job. The captain's wife has passed away and he runs the household as strictly as he does the ship he sails.

The children are unhappy and resentful of the governesses that their father keeps hiring, and have managed to run each of them off, one by one. When Maria arrives, she is initially met with the same hostility, but her kindness, understanding and sense of fun soon draws them to her and brings some much-needed joy into all their lives. Eventually, the Captain and Maria find themselves falling in love. Their romance makes them both start questioning the decisions they have made. Will true love win out?"

The movie stars Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer and is loosely based on the story of the real von Trapp family.



During the screening, the words to the songs will appear on screen and audience members are encouraged to sing along.



Tickets are on sale for $7 on the theater's website or at the door, starting at 9 a.m. Saturday.



