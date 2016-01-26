Tuesday's Weather: AM showers south. Mostly cloudy skies. Cooler & breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Mostly cloudy skies. 30% chance for a few spotty showers across the south. Cooler & breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. We stay in the lower 50s for highs Wednesday & upper 50s to near 60, Thursday. Overnight lows drop back below freezing. We begin to warm things up heading into the weekend. Highs Friday in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s for the weekend with plenty of sunshine.
Have a great Tuesday!
Copyright 2016 KLTV. All rights reserved.
Longview Police are asking for the public's help in finding a child.More >>
Longview Police are asking for the public's help in finding a child.More >>
Two men are arrested after a routine traffic stop leads to the discovery of possession of methamphetamines.More >>
Two men are arrested after a routine traffic stop leads to the discovery of possession of methamphetamines.More >>
Tyler fire is currently investigating the cause of an overnight fireMore >>
Tyler fire is currently investigating the cause of an overnight fireMore >>
Tyler police are searching for two suspects after a convenience store was robbed at gunpoint Thursday night.More >>
Tyler police are searching for two suspects after a convenience store was robbed at gunpoint Thursday night.More >>