Spicy chicken-tortilla casserole with Mama Steph

Mama Steph shares an easy-to-prepare dinner idea for you, to help make weeknight (or any night) meals easier to manage! It's delicious, and provides four generous servings for your dinner.
Spicy chicken-tortilla casserole
Ingredients:
Method:
1. Spray a 9x9 or 8x8-inch baking dish with deep sides with cooking spray, and preheat oven to 375 degrees.
2. In the dish, create the following layers:
Cover bottom of dish with tortillas.
sprinkle drained chicken evenly across tortillas
Sprinkle half the chopped green chiles and half the jalapenos across chicken
Drizzle 1/2 cup salsa over the chicken
Dollop 1/3 cup sour cream around the dish as evenly as possible
Sprinkle 1/2 cup cheese across the top.
Repeat layers.
After second layer, top the cheese with four more tortillas, 1/2 cup salsa,1/3 cup sour cream, and the remaining cheese.
Bake for about 30 minutes, until top is brown and bubbly.
Serve with a tossed salad, and enjoy!
