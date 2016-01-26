Spicy chicken-tortilla casserole with Mama Steph

Mama Steph shares an easy-to-prepare dinner idea for you, to help make weeknight (or any night) meals easier to manage! It's delicious, and provides four generous servings for your dinner.



Spicy chicken-tortilla casserole



Ingredients:

12 small white corn tortillas (6" size)

Two 10 ounce cans of chicken breast, drained

4 ounce can of chopped green chiles

1 1/2 cups green salsa

1/4 cup chopped pickled jalapenos (omit if you prefer no heat)

1 cup sour cream

2 cups shredded Monterey Jack cheese



Method:



1. Spray a 9x9 or 8x8-inch baking dish with deep sides with cooking spray, and preheat oven to 375 degrees.

2. In the dish, create the following layers:

Cover bottom of dish with tortillas.

sprinkle drained chicken evenly across tortillas

Sprinkle half the chopped green chiles and half the jalapenos across chicken

Drizzle 1/2 cup salsa over the chicken

Dollop 1/3 cup sour cream around the dish as evenly as possible

Sprinkle 1/2 cup cheese across the top.

Repeat layers.

After second layer, top the cheese with four more tortillas, 1/2 cup salsa,1/3 cup sour cream, and the remaining cheese.

Bake for about 30 minutes, until top is brown and bubbly.



Serve with a tossed salad, and enjoy!





