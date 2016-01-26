Spicy chicken-tortilla casserole with Mama Steph - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Spicy chicken-tortilla casserole with Mama Steph

By Stephanie Frazier, Digital Content Producer
Mama Steph shares an  easy-to-prepare dinner idea for you, to help make weeknight (or any night) meals easier to manage! It's delicious, and provides four generous servings for your dinner.

Spicy chicken-tortilla casserole 

Ingredients:

  • 12 small white corn tortillas (6" size)
  • Two 10 ounce cans of chicken breast, drained
  • 4 ounce can of chopped green chiles
  • 1 1/2 cups green salsa
  • 1/4 cup chopped pickled jalapenos (omit if you prefer no heat)
  • 1 cup sour cream
  • 2 cups shredded Monterey Jack cheese


Method: 

1. Spray a 9x9 or 8x8-inch baking dish with deep sides with cooking spray, and preheat oven to 375 degrees.
2. In the dish, create the following layers:

Cover bottom of dish with tortillas.
sprinkle drained chicken evenly across tortillas
Sprinkle half the chopped green chiles and half the jalapenos across chicken
Drizzle 1/2 cup salsa over the chicken
Dollop 1/3 cup sour cream around the dish as evenly as possible
Sprinkle 1/2 cup cheese across the top.
Repeat layers.
After second layer, top the cheese with four more tortillas, 1/2 cup salsa,1/3 cup sour cream, and the remaining cheese.
Bake for about 30 minutes, until top is brown and bubbly.

Serve with a tossed salad, and enjoy!


 

