Sports WebXtra: Cowboys and Texans ties to Super Bowl 50 - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Sports WebXtra: Cowboys and Texans ties to Super Bowl 50

(KLTV) -

Check out this Sports WebXtra for some fun ties that the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans have with Super Bowl 50.

Copyright 2016 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly