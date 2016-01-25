Monday's Weather: Mostly cloudy skies. 30% chance for a few showers developing today. Spotty in nature. Highs warm into the mid to upper 60s

Happy Monday, East Texas! Mostly cloudy skies. 30% chance for a few spotty showers to develop. Warm & breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Clouds and showers fade this evening. Otherwise look for mostly clear skies overnight. Temps drop down into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Clouds return during the day Tuesday. Right now, looks like any shower activity will stay to our south but can't rule out a few isolated showers across Deep East Texas. Otherwise mostly cloudy skies and cooler. Highs only warming into the lower 50s. We stay in the lower 50s for highs Wednesday & Thursday with highs in the lower 50s. Overnight lows drop back below freezing. We begin to warm things up heading into the weekend. Highs Friday near 60. Highs in the low to mid 60s for the weekend with plenty of sunshine.

Have a great week!

