Simple crab cakes by David Wallace

It is said that commercial crabbing is one of the most dangerous jobs in the world. Thankfully, there are those who are willing to do it, because these crab cakes are delicious! They're easy to make, too, according to David Wallace with Jake's Tyler.



David's Simple Crab Cakes

INGREDIENTS

1/4 cup mayo

1 egg

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 1/2 teaspoon Old Bay Seasoning

2 teaspoons lemon juice

2 tablespoon chopped green onions

1 1/2 cup Panko (oriental bread crumbs), divided

one pound lump crab meat

Combine first six ingredients and half the crumbs (3/4 cup) ADD one pound lump crab meat. Check for any small pieces of shell before adding crab. Don't tear the crab into tiny pieces and gently fold the crabmeat into mixture. Divide into SIX rounded portions. Each portion will make one cake. Chill cakes in fridge and allow crumbs to absorb moisture and bind the cakes.

Heat skillet with a little cooking oil and take remaining 3/4 cup Panko to coat each crab cake on both sides. Lightly brown crab cakes on both sides. Finish cooking in the oven at 350 degrees, for about 12 minutes, to be sure egg has thoroughly cooked thru and thru. Serve with lemon wedges, cocktail sauce, or favorite seafood sauce.



