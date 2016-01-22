Friday's Weather: Cloudy skies to start. Clearing this afternoon. Windy & cold! Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chills in the 20s and 30s!

T.G.I.F East Texas! We're looking at plenty of clouds to start your Friday. Windy and blustery conditions will stick around all day. We should start to see some clearing by this afternoon with temperatures warming into the mid 40s. The winds will make it feel like it's in the 20s and 30s all day. Lake Wind Advisories are in effect for most of ETX through 6:00pm this evening! Winds could gusts over 30mph at times today.

Tonight, the winds will die down and we will see clear skies, and light winds. This will lead to perfect radiational cooling conditions. Overnight lows will drop down into the mid 20s in many locations. Saturday and Sunday will feature mostly sunny skies. Temps will stay chilly Saturday with highs near 50. Sunday we will warm back into the upper 50s! The 60s return for our Monday ahead of a cold front that will arrive by Monday night. This front looks to come through mostly dry but will drop temps back from the 60s for highs to the 40s for Tuesday and Wednesday. Next week looks mainly dry right now, although we will keep an eye out for a potential overrunning event midweek. Otherwise a mix of sun and clouds with cool temps.

Have a great Friday!

Copyright 2016 KLTV. All rights reserved.