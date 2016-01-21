Wrecking-yard employees find military, family items in abandoned car

An employee of an East Texas wrecking yard found something unusual in the trunk of a car: an American flag in a shadow box.



There was also a tub of family pictures and photo albums. An honorable military discharge and funeral flyer were also found under the name of Wanda Joyce Wilcox. Click through the pictures of some of the items that were found in the car above.



