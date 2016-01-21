Car seat recall - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

By Ashley M. Slayton, Digital Content Manager
CPSC, NHTSA and Britax are recalling some infant car seats. The car seat carrying handle can break, causing the seat to fall, which poses a risk of injury to the child. Learn more about the recall here.

The recall includes the B-Safe 35 and B-Safe 35 Elite.

