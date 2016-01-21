Thursday's Weather: Scattered showers & thunderstorms likely. Highs in the 50s. Falling into the 40s this afternoon

Happy Thursday, East Texas! We're going to be seeing periods of scattered showers & storms developing along a warm front and lifting through the area today. Best rain and storms chances will be between now and midday. Scattered off & on showers will remain possible this afternoon & evening. Temperatures will warm into the 50s through Midday before starting to fall later this afternoon behind a strong cold front. We should fall to the mid 40s along and north of I-20 by the early evening hours. As cold air continues to filter into the area during the late evening and overnight hours, any moisture leftover could mix with or changeover to snow showers. Right now, it looks like little to no accumulations but a few folks across NE'rn sections of the area (Cass, Marion, Harrison, Panola) counties could see a light covering or dusting. Stay tuned we will have more updates throughout the day as new information rolls in. All this actitivty should be moving east of the region by tomorrow morning, ushering in cold, windy, and dry conditions. Friday will be very winter-like with highs in the 40s and windy conditions making it feel like it's in the 30s during the day. Saturday will be another chilly one with highs in the mid to upper 40s and lows in the 20s. 50s return Sunday with plenty of sunshine. Next week starts off warm with mostly sunny skies. Highs will warm into the low 60s. A dry cold front brings in 40s Tuesday and Wednesday for highs.

Have a great day!

