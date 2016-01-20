Wednesday's Weather: Mix of clouds & sun. Breezy & cooler. Highs will warm into the 50s

Happy Hump Day, East Texas! Your Wednesday will feature a mix of clouds and some sun. Highs will be cooler, only into the 50s across the area. Rain chances really ramp up late Wednesday night into Thursday as a much stronger disturbance dives in from the Rockies into Texas. Look for rain to become widespread Thursday, with some areas picking up decent amounts. Temperatures will only warm into the 50s Thursday before starting to fall late day. A strong cold front will blast through late Thursday night into Friday. This will bring an end to the rainfall, but allow for blustery and colder conditions to move in. Highs on Friday will only be in the 40s, with windchills in the 30s! Brrr! The winds should die down some by Friday night, but with clear skies look for temps to drop down into the 20s and low 30s. Highs on Saturday with full sunshine will warm back into the upper 40s to near 50, with temps near 60 on Sunday with sunshine. A new front looks to arrive to start the new week, but as of now things look mainly dry.

Have a great Wednesday!

