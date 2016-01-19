Tuesday's Weather: Partly cloudy skies. Breezy & warm. Highs in the lower 60s

Happy Tuesday, East Texas! We're looking at increasing clouds as we move through our Tuesday. A warm southerly breeze will help to boost our afternoon highs into the 60s in most locations. A weak disturbance will move towards East Texas this evening. Look for clouds to thicken up with the potential of a few showers developing after sunset. A slightly better chance for showers may develop late tonight into early Wednesday morning as the disturbance approaches overhead. The rest of your Wednesday will feature a mix of clouds and some sun. Highs will be cooler, only into the 50s to near 60 across the area. Rain chances really ramp up late Wednesday night into Thursday as a much stronger disturbance dives in from the Rockies into Texas. Look for rain to become widespread Thursday, with some areas picking up decent amounts. Temperatures will only warm into the 50s Thursday. A strong cold front will blast through late Thursday night into Friday. This will bring an end to the rainfall, but allow for blustery and colder conditions to move in. Highs on Friday will only be in the 40s, with windchills in the 30s! Brrr! The winds should die down some by Friday night, but with clear skies look for temps to drop down into the 20s and low 30s. Highs on Saturday with full sunshine will warm back near 50, with temps near 60 on Sunday with sunshine. Our next rain maker arrives to start the new work week!

Have a great Tuesday!

