Monday Weather: Mostly sunny skies. Cool. Highs near 50

Happy Monday, East Texas. We're looking at mostly sunny skies and cool conditions today. Look for highs near 50. Tonight, we drop back into the 30s with mainly clear skies. A mix of clouds and sunshine likely Tuesday as we warm into the 60s. Mostly cloudy with a slight shower chance Wednesday with highs near 60. We're in the 50s for highs Thursday with rain showers likely. Colder Friday with highs only in the upper 40s to near 50. Back into the 50s and 60s this weekend with sunshine returning!

Have a great week!

