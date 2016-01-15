Gift of Love: Deborah

Deborah is looking for the Gift of Love

It was an afternoon of creativity and fun as Deborah learned how to make a flower arrangement at Moss. Deborah says that she likes school for the most part but it's swimming on the school's team that is her favorite.

"I do a 50 there and back and then I do a one hundred which is there and back 4 times and then a relay which is a 200 hundred relay which means each of us swim a 50," Deborah said.

She says she would also like to try volleyball her sophomore year.



This 15 year old also loves dogs and likes to keep up with the latest make-up and fashions.

"I like R&B and rap. That's what I mostly listen to," Deborah said.

Deborah likes to read mystery and romance novels and she also enjoys vampire movies.

"Twilight is my favorite, but then I like a series called Vampire Diaries. Like I would be glued to the T.V. if that was on," Deborah said.

Deborah says she is open to a single parent or two parent home and would like siblings. Deborah is also open to living in the country or the city.

"I would like a younger sibling like a baby because I like babies. So I would like that," Deborah said.

She would love to take a road trip with her forever family, go to the movies and just spend time together. But most of all Deborah looks forward to experiencing the Gift of Love.

