Friday's Weather: Clearing skies. Afternoon sunshine! Highs warm into the low to mid 60s

T.G.I.F. East Texas! We're looking at clearing skies as we move through today. Look for plenty of afternoon sunshine. Highs will warm into the low to mid 60s. Tonight, we're clear skies, although clouds will increase by dawn. Overnight lows in the upper 30s. Saturday will feature cloudy skies. We will see a 30% chance for cold rain showers moving in after midday. Temps will warm into the upper 40s. Colder air will stream in aloft and eventually close to the ground by evening. If any moisture is left over some wet snowflakes could mix in with the rain showers. We're not expecting any major accumulations or issues, but a few flakes may be possible. Especially, along and north of I-20. Clearing skies for Sunday with highs back near 50. Another disturbance and cold shot arrives Monday, bringing a slight chance of a light AM wintry mix, and highs only in the 40s. We're back in the 50s Tuesday through Thursday. A stronger system may approach by late next week.

Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2016 KLTV. All rights reserved.