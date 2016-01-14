Thursday's Weather: Increasing clouds. Breezy & warm. Highs in the mid 60s

Happy Thursday, East Texas! We will notice increasing clouds as we progress through our Thursday. Temperatures will still be fairly warm with a breezy southerly wind gusting 15-25 mph. Look for highs to climb into the mid 60s. A weak disturbance and cold front will approach East Texas Thursday night. Look for clouds to thicken, and potentially a few isolated showers (especially for our eastern areas.) Overnight lows will drop down into the 40s. This weak front moves through East Texas during your Friday morning. Not expecting much of a temperature drop with just slightly cooler daytime highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Another stronger cold front will approach and move through East Texas early Saturday morning. This front will have a bit more cold air behind it. Look for temperatures to only warm into the mid 40s, before falling during the afternoon hours. A stronger disturbance will pull in more moisture across East Texas Saturday afternoon into Saturday night. As the cold air deepens aloft in the atmosphere, it would not be impossible to see a few snowflakes mix in with the rain in portions of the area. Not expecting any problems at this time, as temps look to remain above freezing through most of Saturday evening. We will be staying cool & unsettled heading into next week. Another disturbance will move though on Monday, and that may give us another shot at some precip by then.

Have a great Thursday!

