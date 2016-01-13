Wednesday's Weather: Sunny skies. Warm afternoon! Highs in the low to mid 60s

Happy Wednesday, East Texas! We're looking for plenty of sunshine and very nice temps this afternoon. Look for a light southerly wind to really help boost our daytime highs into the low to mid 60s today. Tonight we will see mainly clear skies. Look for overnight lows to drop down into the lower 40s. We will notice increasing clouds as we progress through our Thursday. Temperatures will still be fairly warm with a breezy southerly wind gusting 15-25 mph. Look for highs to climb into the mid 60s. A weak disturbance and cold front will approach East Texas Thursday night. Look for clouds to thicken, and potentially a few isolated showers (especially for our eastern areas.) Overnight lows will drop down into the 40s. This weak front moves through East Texas during your Friday morning. Not expecting much of a temperature drop with just slightly cooler daytime highs in the upper 50s. Another stronger cold front will approach and move through East Texas early Saturday morning. This front will have a bit more cold air behind it. Look for temperatures to only warm into the mid 40s, before falling during the afternoon hours. A stronger disturbance will pull in more moisture across East Texas Saturday afternoon into Saturday night. As the cold air deepens aloft in the atmosphere, it would not be impossible to see a light wintry mix develop in portions of the area. Not expecting any problems at this time, as temps look to remain above freezing through most of Saturday evening. Stay tuned, we will keep you updated if temps happen to trend cooler, this could lead to some problems....Or if temps trend warmer, we would only see cold rain showers. We will have more updates through the week. Otherwise staying cool & unsettled heading into next week. Another disturbance will move though on Monday, and that may give us another shot at some precip by then.

Have a great Hump Day!

