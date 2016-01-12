Sports WebXtra: Jeremy Mincey on Greg Hardy - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Sports WebXtra: Jeremy Mincey on Greg Hardy

(KLTV) -

Check out this Sports WebXtra to find out how Cowboys Jeremy Mincey radio comments threw Greg Hardy under the bus, and if the comments have any worth when it comes to Hardy being re-signed. 

Copyright 2016 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly