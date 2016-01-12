Press Release: Texas Adoption Resource Exchange

How to Become a Foster/Adoptive Parent; Region 4 Public Information Meetings

January 25th ... Sulphur Springs, TX... 5:30pm; DFPS Office

Contact: Kimberly Story at 903-737-0282

January 27th ... Longview, TX... 4:00pm; DFPS Office

Contact: Shela Fondel at 903-233-5255

Please visit the TEXAS ADOPTION RESOURCE EXCHANGE (TARE) at www.adoptchildren.org to find more Public Information Meetings in or near your area as well as other information about the foster/adoption journey. Information meetings are held regularly across the state. If you are out of state, please contact your state's children and family services agency for more information.

Inquiring about a child?

Please email your current signed approved home study. Please include the name of the child you are inquiring about as well as your agency contact information.

To report Child Abuse/Neglect please call:

1-800-252-5400 Statewide Hotline

