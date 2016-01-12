Titus County deputies searching for suspects in ATM, store burglary

Titus County Sheriff's Office is still searching for information on an ATM burglary that happened Friday at a convenience store.

Officers said Tuesday that a possible witness to the crime had come forward Monday after a viral post on a social media platform.

At 12:25 a.m. Friday, the department said burglars broke into the Talco Quick Track store in Titus County. The suspects entered the store through an outside wall. Once inside, they forced open an ATM, removed its contents and took other items in the store.

To provide information on the case, contact the sheriff’s office at 903-572-6641.

Copyright 2016 KLTV. All rights reserved.