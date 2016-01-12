Tuesday's Weather: Sunny skies. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s

Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Your Tuesday forecast calls for plenty of sunshine and cobalt blue skies area expected for today & Wednesday with temps warming into the 50s and low 60s. Clouds return Thursday, with highs in the low 60s. The chance for a few scattered showers will move in ahead of another strong cold front late Thursday into Friday. Right now, the rainfall amounts don't look to impressive at all. We will stay with extra clouds and an unsettled weather pattern this weekend heading into next week. Look for plenty of cold air to filter back into the area with a repeat of last week ahead this weekend.

Have a great week!

