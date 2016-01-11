TxDOT project updates for the week of Jan. 11, 2016

Here's a look at work planned in the district during the Week of Jan. 11, 2016. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues.





ANDERSON COUNTY – Palestine crews plan to conduct base repairs on SH 155 in the north- and south-bound lanes as well as on US 79 between FM 2574 and Palestine, and on FM 645 north of FM 3328. Expect lane closures with SH 155 being reduced to one lane and flaggers directing traffic on US 79 and FM 645.

TxDOT contractor, Striping Technology, Inc., crews to add striping on FM 323 and US 84 using a mobile operation as part of the district-wide safety project to add centerline rumble strips. Expect lane closures.

Anderson County construction projects updates:

US 79 New Lane Construction

Limits: 1.6 miles southwest of Loop 256 in Palestine south to .4 mile southwest of FM 645

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd., of Longview.

Cost: $42,740,365.19

The project continues to progress with the contractor laying hot mix on the south end of the job. Work in the southbound lanes includes cleanup concrete work and other activities in the curb and gutter section, and paving on FM 645. Sanderson Blvd. remains closed with traffic detoured to Florence Street. Expect lane closures.

SH 19 Widening in Anderson County

Limits: 3.6 miles north of FM 837 (Henderson Co. line) south to .4 mile north of FM 321 at Montalba

Contractor: Big Creek Construction of Hewitt

Cost: $12,487,715.87

Work is ongoing to widen SH 19 in this area and currently concentrating on dirt work in ditches. Lane closures and delays are to be expected as flex base and cement treat operations progress. Flaggers and a pilot car are providing traffic control.

Off-System Bridge Replacement Project

Limits: County Road (CR) 471 at Box Creek and County Road (CR) 4801 at Indian Creek

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd., of Longview

Cost: $817,412.15

CR 471 at Box Creek is closed to through traffic as a new bridge is built. Completion is set for this month.

CR 4801 at Indian Creek is also closed to through traffic. A new detour is now in place and the old bridge removed.

CHEROKEE COUNTY – Crews in Jacksonville and Rusk plan to conduct routine maintenance including ditch work and edge repairs on various roads around the county. Closures possible with flaggers providing traffic control.

FM 22 and FM 23 Widening Project

Limits: From US 69 south of Jacksonville going SW to 1.5 miles west of FM 768 (Gallatin area); FM 23 from FM 343 to FM 1857

Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

Cost: $8.5 million

The contractor plans to continue drainage work on FM 22 so expect lane closures. No work is scheduled for FM 23. These are safety projects designed to widen the roadways from 20’ to 24’ along a 4.2 mile section.

US 69 Widening and Resurfacing

Limits: From Loop 456 in Jacksonville going south to just north of Loop 62 in Rusk

Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

Cost: $11.5 million

Expect closures in the northbound and southbound mainlanes as crews place hot mix for the turn lanes. The project is adding 2’ edge treatment and resurfacing the roadway.

US 69 Widening and Resurfacing

Limits: From 0.028 mile south of FM 343 in Rusk southward to just north of SH 21 in Alto

Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

Cost: $9.7 million

The contractor plans to construct the subgrade for the turn lanes. Expect lane closures.

GREGG COUNTY – Longview crews plan to continue asphalt mill and inlay work on US 271 between the Gregg and Upshur County line and Gay Avenue. Expect lane closures in both the northbound and southbound lanes with flaggers directing traffic through the work zone.

Gregg County construction projects updates:

SH 31 Landscape Project

Limits: 0.3 miles north of FM 2205 (Grace Creek) to 0.2 miles south of U.S. 80 (Cotton) in Longview

Contractor: South Texas Illuminations, LLC

Cost: $281,249.70

No work this week for this project which comes as a result of the city winning one of 10 Governor’s Community Achievement Awards presented by Keep Texas Beautiful in partnership with TxDOT which allocates $2,000,000 a year as landscape incentives to competing communities based on population and efforts in litter prevention and cleanup, public awareness, beautification and property improvement, solid waste management, illegal dumping and enforcement, and education. No traffic impacts.

FM 2275 George Richey Extension (Segments II & III)

Limits: McCann Road to US 259

Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.

Cost: $12.8 million

This project is constructing a new roadway from McCann Road to US 259. Clearing between Judson and Airline roads continues with excavation, embankment, bridge construction, subgrade treatment, storm drain and other work between McCann and Judson roads. The contractor recently began paving operations. While this is a new location project that generally doesn’t impact traffic motorists should plan to take other routes to get around Airline Road which is closed through March 2016.

FM 449

Limits: US 259 to FM 2751

Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

The contractor will be widening the road two feet on each side. Expect lane closures with two-way traffic control provided by flaggers and a pilot car. Expect delays!

Loop 281 at FM 2087 Overpass

Limits: SH 31 to approximately one mile south of SH 31

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd., of Longview.

Cost: $13.2 million

This project to build a new overpass is in Phase III of construction with traffic moved off the existing loop onto the detours. Concrete work on the bridge approaches is ongoing. Expect delays during the peak evening hours. Caution advised in detour areas.

SH 42

Limits: From SH 31 north to I-20

Contractor: Reynolds & Kay, Ltd.

Cost: $3.7 million

No work is occurring on this job . The project is constructing a left turn lane at Hillcrest Road along with storm drain and curb and gutter. Project completion expected soon. Expect lane closures with flaggers directing traffic.

I-20 PFC Project

Limits: SH 31E to the Harrison County line

Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

Cost: $5,584,277

Motorists should expect daytime closures and delays in the eastbound and westbound lanes as the contractor makes repairs to bridge joints and places embankment on pavement edges. A mobile striping unit will also be active, placing lane lines and centerlines. Alternate routes encouraged if possible.

The project consists of applying a porous friction course (PFC) surface overlay, shoulder texturing, and pavement markings as well as work on the I-20 on ramps. Porous friction courses (PFC) consist of placing hot mix asphalt mixtures at the surface of a pavement structure in a thin layer to produce benefits for the traveling public such as safety, economy and the environment.

Landscaping Projects

Limits: Intersection of SH 31 at SH 42

Limits: Intersections of I-20 at Estes Parkway; and I-20 at Eastman Road

Contractor: South Texas Illuminations, LLC

Cost: $400,000

No work is scheduled this week. This is a landscaping project to enhance various intersections throughout Gregg and Rusk counties. Crews are working at the intersections of SH 42 and SH 31, and I-20, Estes Pkwy and Eastman Road. The majority of the work is outside the travel lane in the median and should have little impact on traffic. The travelling public should be cautious of construction vehicles entering and leaving the project sites.

HENDERSON COUNTY – Athens crews plan to perform culvert work on SH 198 between FM 3054 and FM 316. A second crew is expected to conduct routine maintenance on FM 1615. Be prepared for lane closures with flaggers directing traffic through the work zone.

TxDOT contractor, Striping Technology, Inc., crews to add striping on FM 2709 using a mobile operation as part of the district-wide safety project to add centerline rumble strips. Expect lane closures.

Henderson County construction projects updates:

SH 31 Repair Project

Limits: .09 miles west of FM 317 eastward to .34 miles west of FM 773

Contractor: Big Creek Construction, Ltd., of Hewitt

Cost: $3.6 million

The contractor is currently placing striping on this roadway. The project consists of milling the existing surface and placing a new overlay on the roadway. Expect lane closures on this job which is expected to be completed by the end of this month.

US 175 Widening Project (Phase I)

Limits: 0.1 miles southeast of FM 804 near Baxter southeast to 1.1 miles east of Loop 60E at Larue

Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, Inc. and Big Creek Construction

Cost: $39.2 million

The project expands US 175 from two lanes to a four-lane divided with a depressed median. A traffic switch now has eastbound motorists driving on the new detour. Drivers should expect one lane carrying two-way traffic throughout the project limits as well as occasional day time lane closures. Drivers on adjacent county roads and FM 804 should anticipate a change in traffic flow due to the detour now requiring two-way traffic on US 175. Dirt and drainage work around Loop 60E in Larue to near Baxter is ongoing. The speed limit in the construction zone has been set at 55 mph so slow down because traffic fines double when workers are present. Phase I construction started April 6, 2015 and has an anticipated completion date in November 2018.

US 175 Widening Project (Phase II)

Limits: 1.1 miles east of Loop 60B to 0.85 mile east of FM 315

Contractor: Sundt Construction, Inc. , of San Antonio

Cost: $37.8 million

Construction is underway on this Phase II project to expand US 175 from two lanes to a four-lane divided with a depressed median. Drivers should anticipate two-way traffic throughout the project limits which stretch 3.4 miles ending just east of FM 315 in Poynor. The speed limit has been set at 55 mph.

A portion of this phase will be built on new location around the south side of Poynor. This like Phase I, is a mobility project to add capacity and improve safety, and includes adding one lane in each direction. It is a two-year project.

FM 315/FM 1616 Widening Project

Limits: From FM 314S to CS End at County Road 4325, 4224, etc.

Contractor: Big Creek Construction, LTD, of Hewitt, Texas

Cost: $3.07 million

FM 315 has been widened and awaiting seal coat season. The contractor is installing new driveway pipe on FM 1616. Drivers should anticipate one-way traffic throughout the project limits with daily lane closures. Completion expected in summer 2016.

FM 316 Widening Project

Limits: From FM 1256 south to FM 3080

Contractor: Big Creek Construction, Ltd., of Hewitt

No work is planned this week on the widening project.

Off-System Bridge Replacement Project

Limits: Cardinal Drive at Little Duncan Creek in Murchison

Contractor: Hartbeat Construction of Tyler

Cost: $314,919.44

Cardinal Drive is closed to through traffic as a new bridge is built. Completion pushed to February.

Project updates for the week of jan. 11, 2016

RUSK COUNTY – Henderson crews plan to conduct ditch work on FM 13 from SH 42 southward to County Road 476. Crews will also make edge repairs on SH 42 from FM 13 to SH 64. Expect brief delays and lane closures with traffic control provided by flaggers and a pilot car.

Rusk County construction projects updates:

FM 3135

Limits: County Road 222 to County Road 262

Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

This project consists of widening the road and adding shoulders. The contractor plans to conduct work on culverts. Expect lane closures and delays with two-way traffic control provided by flaggers and a pilot vehicle. Slow down and use caution.

FM 95

Limits: FM 1798 to SH 315

Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

This project consists of widening the road and adding shoulders. Contractor will be installing safety end treatments on driveways and extending cross culverts. Traffic can expect some delays. Motorists are reminded to use caution in this and all work zones.

US 79 Repair Project Night Operations

Limits: From FM 225 going north to the Traffic Star (intersection of US 79/SH 64/SH 43/US 259)

Contractor: Madden Contracting Company

Cost: $5.2 million

The contractor plans to complete striping and place traffic buttons on the mainlanes during the day. This is a mobile operation that will cause minor delays. Motorists should use caution and reduce speed when traveling through the work zone. The resurfacing project is expected to be completed this winter providing motorists a smoother, safer ride.

SH 64 Widening Project

Limits: 0.173 miles west of BU 64E (N. Marshall St.) east to 0.2 miles west of U.S. 79 (Traffic Star)

Contractor: Lonestar Equipment Company, Inc.

Cost: $2.1 million

No work slated on this project to widen SH 64 through Henderson as it moves into the final inspection stage.

The project started in August 2013 and consists of widening the existing two-lane roadway and constructing a four-lane facility along with a continuous Left Turn Lane with the majority of work being performed outside the existing travel lanes.

Landscaping Projects

Limits: SH 64 and US 79

Contractor: South Texas Illuminations, LLC

Cost: $400,000

This is a landscaping project to enhance various locations in Rusk County (in conjunction with the contract in Gregg County.) Crews are working on SH 64 and Loop 571. The majority of the work is outside the travel lane in the median and should have little impact on traffic. The travelling public should be cautious of construction vehicles entering and leaving the project sites.

SMITH COUNTY – Tyler Maintenance plans to conduct ditch work on various roadways around the county with flaggers directing traffic through these areas. Motorists can also expect crews to reduce SH 64 to one lane near the SH 135 Overpass as base repairs are performed.

Meanwhile, a contractor will be conducting crack seal work on roads throughout the county on Tuesday. Motorists can expect short delays during this slow moving operation.

Smith County construction projects updates:

FM 1253 Widening Project

Limits: From County Road 462 south, 1.3 miles north of FM 857 south to FM 1805; FM 1804 from Wood County line to US 69; FM 2015 from CR 313 to FM 16

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd., of Longview

Cost: $7.5 million

This contract contains three project locations, including the widening, sealing and resurfacing of FM 1253.

No work is planned for FM 1253 or FM 1804 this week. However, drainage work is scheduled FM 2015 and lane closures can be expected.

Loop 323 West Widening

Limits: Tyler ’ s West Loop and SH 31

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd., of Longview

Cost: $12 million

Drainage work continues on this project where temporary detours remain in place. No left turns allowed from Loop 323 onto Bellwood East. Motorists should use caution when traveling through this work zone as crews and heavy equipment are working close to the travel lanes. Motorists are encouraged to take alternate routes to avoid delays.

The project includes widening Loop 323 from SH 31 to Shaw Street. The speed limit on Loop 323 in the work zone has been reduced to 45 mph from SH 64 to Shaw Street. Construction is in full swing with an expected completion date in early 2016.

Loop 323 Northeast Project

Limits: From American Legion Road (@ the Loop 323 Extension to US 271) south to Commerce St.

Contractor: Reynolds and Kay, LTD.

Cost: $3.4 million

The contractor is backfilling pavement edges and installing riprap on this portion of Loop 323. The project includes culvert extensions, base repair, level-up and placing an overlay. Expect daily shoulder closures. Completion expected later this winter.

Also, the eastbound right turn lane going south on Loop 323 will be closed during the day for the first few days of the week as crews conduct drainage work at the dealership.

SH 31E Widening Project

Limits: From FM 757 to FM 2012

Contractor: Reynolds & Kay, LTD

Cost: $7.8 million

Erosion control work is scheduled. Expect shoulder closures on this project designed to add passing lanes for multiple sections of roadway in both the eastbound and westbound directions. Once the widening is complete, a seal coat and final surface will be applied. A daily construction speed limit of 60 mph is in place when work is being performed on this 18-month job.

SH 31E Widening Project

Limits: From FM 850 to FM 757

Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.

Cost: $3.4 million

Final inspection work continues for this project which includes widening SH 31 east of Tyler by building passing lanes for multiple sections of the roadway in both directions. The new passing lanes are open to traffic.

SH 64

Limits: from Chapel Hill to Arp

Contractor: Drewery Construction of Nacogdoches

Cost: $3.9 million

Expect lane closures as crews conduct edge work and place final striping on this project to add passing lanes between FM 2607 and Arp. Motorists are urged to use extra caution when traveling through this work zone.

VAN ZANDT COUNTY – Canton crews plan to address maintenance issues around the county including ditch work, patching potholes, mailbox requests, and other activities that have resulted from recent rains.

TxDOT contractor, Striping Technology, Inc., crews to add striping on FM 47 and FM 2909 using a mobile operation as part of the district-wide safety project to add centerline rumble strips. Expect lane closures.

Van Zandt County construction projects updates:

SH 64 Widening Project

Limits: From FM 858 near Ben Wheeler to FM 314

Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, Inc., of Buffalo

Cost: $7.4 million

The newly added passing lanes are open to traffic with remaining work consisting of applying permanent striping, driveway paving, and conducting drainage activities. The completion date has been moved to March. This project is expected to improve safety and mobility for traffic on SH 64.

SH 198 Widening Project

Limits: from SH 243 in Canton southwest to 0.4 miles northeast of FM 316 near Phalba

Contractor: Big Creek Construction, Ltd., of Waco

Cost: $5 million

Work to backfill and widen the structures on the east side of the roadway continues. Expect lane closures.

FM 314 Widening Project

Limits: from I-20 to the Van Zandt/Henderson County line

Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, Inc., of Buffalo

Cost: $11.9 million

No lane closures are expected as the contractor conducts erosion control activities south of Edom.

FM 279 Resurfacing Project

Limits: from Ben Wheeler to Edom

Contractor: APAC - Texas

Expect lane closures as the contractor resurfaces this roadway.

WOOD COUNTY – Mineola crews are addressing ditch maintenance at several locations including FM 49 near Hainsville as well as near FM 14; SH 154 east of Quitman; FM 1647 north of FM 852; and on

FM 2225 near Myrtle Springs church. Expect lane closures at all locations with flaggers providing traffic control.

Wood County construction projects updates:

TxDOT contractor, Striping Technology, Inc., crews to add striping on FM 515, FM 2869, and SH 154 using a mobile operation as part of the district-wide safety project to add centerline rumble strips. Expect lane closures when work is occurring.

I-20 Total Maintenance Contract

Limits: Gregg, Smith and Van Zandt counties

Contractor: Fireman Excavating

The contractor has moved the work to the eastbound and westbound mainlanes in Smith County. Expect lane closures and delays during this work.

SH 37 Roadway Repair

Limits: from FM 2088 in Quitman to 0.4 miles south of FM 515 in Winnsboro

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd., of Longview

Cost: $7.7 million

Contractor has no work scheduled for the week on this project that runs from 0.4 miles south of FM 515 in Winnsboro southward to FM 2088.

FM 2869 Project

Limits: From FM 852, south of Winnsboro going south to FM 2088

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd., of Longview

The contractor plans to conduct work on pavement edges and place concrete for driveways along both the northbound and southbound lanes within the project limits. Expect lane closures.