Monday's Weather: Increasing Clouds. Staying chilly. Highs in the upper 40s

Happy Monday, East Texas! We're looking at clouds streaming into the region today. Overall we have plenty of dry air in place, so not expecting any precipitation across the region. Look for a few peeks of sunshine by the late afternoon hours. Highs will warm into the upper 40s.

Tonight, we will see the clouds departing the area. Look for overnight lows to drop down into the low to mid 30s.

Plenty of sunshine and cobalt blue skies area expected for Tuesday & Wednesday with temps warming into the 50s and low 60s.

Clouds return Thursday, with highs in the low 60s.The chance for a few scattered showers will move in ahead of another strong cold front late Thursday into Friday. Right now, the rainfall amounts don't look to impressive at all.

We will stay with extra clouds and an unsettled weather pattern this weekend heading into next week. Look for plenty of cold air to filter back into the area with a repeat of last week ahead this weekend.

Have a great week!